Clear skies for the Partial Lunar Eclipse tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with scattered showers and cloudy skies. The clouds moved out and the sun came out! Temperatures today will top off in the 40s, about 20° lower than yesterday. The skies will stay clear, though, so viewing of the Partial Lunar Eclipse will be great!

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s, so if you are going to be outside for the eclipse, bundle up!

Friday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 40s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday will be mild with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers will move in overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Scattered showers will be around Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Snow showers and flurries will be around Monday with temperatures only topping off in the upper 30s. Overnight lows again will be in the lower 20s.

Tuesday will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.