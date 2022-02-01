City leaders to hold press conference as winter storm nears Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders are holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss the major winter storm forecast to impact central Indiana Wednesday and Thursday.

Representatives from the National Weather Service are also expected speak during the press conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.

For the first time in nearly a year, central Indiana is expected to be blanketed with heavy snowfall. As of Tuesday morning, Indianapolis was estimated to receive 6-10 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday.

