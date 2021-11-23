Chilly with sunshine; tracking rain for Thanksgiving

The coldest air of the season, so far, settled into central Indiana Tuesday morning. The temperature dropped to 21°. We haven’t been that cold in Indianapolis since March 2. High pressure over the region will keep sunshine around today. As this system continues to slide to the east, our winds will begin making a shift out of the south. That will bring us warmer temperatures than Monday, but they’ll still be below average. Plan on highs today in the low to mid 40s. The average high temperature for today’s date is 48°.

We turn warmer but cloudier and windy tomorrow as temperatures jump to the low 50s for the afternoon. However, the warmup is brief. A cold front will be sliding our way, bringing rain and cooldown with it. Showers will arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

It will be a soggy start for any local travel Thanksgiving morning. Showers will be widespread during the morning hours before diminishing into the afternoon and evening. The cold front will keep temperatures only in the mid 40s for Thursday and even colder, the mid 30s for Friday.