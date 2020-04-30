Chilly Thursday; great Friday forecast

Chilly start to our morning! Some towns are close to twenty degrees colder than 24 hours ago. Jackets definitely needed this morning and likely you’ll want it all through the afternoon since we’ll stay cool.

A slow moving low is pushing east, pumping more showers in this morning. We’ll keep the rain chances in all day but they’ll stay low. Much less rain accumulation is expected today as compared to Wednesday. As the system exits this evening, it should drag cloud cover east just in time for a gorgeous sunset. Start looking outside around 8 to see if you can catch the colors. Best viewing will be in our western counties. Eastern may stay cloudy a little too long.

Cold tonight with lows dropping well into the 40s. We’ll still have enough of a breeze to make it feel a little cooler. Clouds will continue to exit.

Friday forecast looks great! As high pressure heads our way we’ll see more sun and that’ll help us warm back to normal numbers. Once we get to Saturday, the wind will switch to the south and kick us up to the 70s. More rain chances are in the forecast but nothing substantial as of yet.