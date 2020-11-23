Chilly start to the week; tracking more rain

Chilly this morning! Many of us are nearly ten degrees colder than we were on Sunday morning. We will filter through clouds this morning but more sun expected this afternoon. Temperatures will only manage to make it into the 40s over the course of the day so jackets are needed.

We can’t rule out a wintry mix in our northern counties Tuesday morning but most of us will just be dealing with rain. The wet weather should be isolated to the morning with plenty of dry time during the remainder of the day.

Wednesday will be the rainy day of the week with steady rain expected throughout the day. Some downpours will happen but we’re mainly expecting steady, light to moderate rainfall with this system.

We can’t completely rule out a stray shower Thursday morning but most of Thanksgiving will be dry and comfortably cool.