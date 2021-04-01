Chilly start to April; warming up for the holiday weekend

We are tracking winter-like temperatures for the first day of April. At times, light snow has fallen north and east of downtown Indianapolis this Thursday morning.

There was even a report of minor snow accumulation in Delaware County during the predawn hours.

A few lake effect flurries are still possible through the late morning hours, but much of the activity is going to wind down midday.

Skies will remain partly cloudy as highs struggle to rise near 40° this afternoon. Temperatures are trending more than 15 degrees below normal!

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the southern third of the state through 11 a.m. Friday. Lows will tank tonight and will drop near-record levels for the date. The record low for April 2 in Indianapolis is 20° and it was set back in 1961.

Tonight, we’re forecasting a low of 21° for the city. Prepare for frost early Friday morning because it will likely form with the clear skies, calm winds and sub-freezing temperatures.

Bright skies are expected as we head into the weekend and temperatures will gradually rise. Highs on Easter Sunday will rise near 70°! Rain showers will not move into central Indiana until next Tuesday.