Chilly start; rain Saturday

Not as cold as it was Thursday morning but still chilly enough for a jacket. We’ll be clawing our way back to the 40s this morning and that is where we will spend most of the day. Many of us will briefly hit a high of 50 degrees but the majority of the daytime hours will be in the 40s.

We’ll be dry and cold Friday night into Saturday morning. Clouds will takeover around lunchtime on Saturday with a few showers in the afternoon. Rain will become more widespread around sunset with rain continuing on and off through the night. Between a quarter and half inch of rain will fall area wide.

The rain will be out of here Sunday morning and clouds will thin through lunchtime, leaving us with a sunny afternoon. That being said, temperatures will slowly drop throughout the day so expect it to feel chilly.