Chilly pattern holds on; Timing Easter weekend rain and thunderstorms

Our chilly weather pattern is here for the long haul. Plus, we’re tracking Easter Sunday rain!

Although high pressure nearby gave us lots of sunshine for Friday, it will slide east overnight, allowing more clouds to build in on Saturday.

Milder air is on the way, as is signaled by the warm-up we’re seeing out west. While temperatures this weekend will rise into the upper 50s, they’ll still be a little below average for this time of year.

Breezy winds ease late Friday night. Temperatures drop into the low and mid 30s by early Saturday morning. Therefore, a Frost Advisory goes in effect early Saturday morning (2AM-9AM). Expect several Freeze Warnings or Frost Advisories over the coming week to be issued as we are stuck in a chilly pattern with even colder air next week.

Most of Saturday will be dry and breezy as winds start to pick up, once again. Showers arrive late Saturday night, however, not everyone gets wet. Better chances for rain come on Easter Sunday.

A few gusty storms are possible in Central Indiana on Sunday but the main severe weather threat remains well to our south.

Here, back home, we’ll see showers increase into the morning hours and stick with off and on showers throughout the afternoon.

A cold front passing Sunday night will kick up some more rain and possibly some thunderstorms as well.

By Monday morning, the rain moves on and we’re left with very windy conditions and falling temperatures. Winds gusting near 50 mph are possible on Sunday as reinforcing cold air is ushered in. A large dip in the jet stream sets us up for temperatures next week to fall to about 15-20 degrees below average in the afternoons. A few disturbances passing next week, combined with these cold temperatures, means there will be a few chances to see rain mixing with snow at times.