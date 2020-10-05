Chilly open to the workweek; tracking another sunny stretch!

Prepare for a chilly morning across central Indiana! Lows are nearly 20 degrees cooler for parts of the state compared to Sunday morning! We’re also seeing the coldest temperatures since mid-May! The calm winds and clear skies are resulting in the formation of widespread frost this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory through 9 AM for much of the state. You will want to grab a coat, sunglasses and give yourself extra time to defrost windshields for the morning commute!

Temperatures this afternoon will quickly recover with the ample sunshine over the area today. Skies will remain mostly clear as a high pressure system slowly moves east over the Ohio Valley. Highs this afternoon will reach into the lower 60s today, which is slightly below the average high of 69°.

Indianapolis is lacking rainfall after only measuring a “trace” of rain from the showers on Sunday. The chance for rain this week is extremely low as the high pressure system dominates the eastern U.S. Temperatures will also gradually rise through midweek with highs in the mid-70s by Wednesday!