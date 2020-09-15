Chilly morning, dry forecast for central Indiana

Refreshingly cool this morning as we wake up to the 50s. Many of us are a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday morning so a sweater or light jacket is recommended.

We’ll still be in the 60s through lunchtime and into the 70s for the afternoon. We’ll have lots of sunshine filtering through some smoke that’s been blown our way from the wildfires out west.

High pressure will keep us sunny today. As a cold front moves through midweek we will have a very small chance for rain. Most of us won’t get any at all, though! This model allowing hardly anything into central Indiana this week. If you have a fall garden going, you’ll have to water it yourself because Mother Nature is not going to be much help at all.

Hurricane Sally is set to make landfall on the Gulf Coast Tuesday. The rain will then be pushed toward Atlanta and shouldn’t really impact Indiana at all.

Temperatures will briefly return to the low 80s for Wednesday afternoon, but that’ll be the end of the warmth. Temperatures tumble with the passage of a cold front Thursday. Friday’s high will be in the 60s and the weekend mornings will be the coldest we’ve had since May – prepare yourself!