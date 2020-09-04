Chilly morning; great day ahead

Sweater needed until about 10 a.m. because we are much cooler than we have been the last few mornings. We’ll warm nicely into the 70s today. That’ll be a little below average and the coolest we’ve been since this past Sunday. Plenty of sunshine will help us have a beautiful day overall. A refreshing NW breeze will keep us below average despite the sun.

We had a cold front slide through overnight. Within three hours dew points dropped nearly 20 degrees, so you’ll feel major relief from the humidity. High pressure is going to continue to push out the little cloud cover we have this morning.

It’ll also keep us dry and sunny both Friday and Saturday. There’s a warm front setting up over the Northern Plains today. As that front nears, it will allow us to build humidity back in a bit Sunday into Monday.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight we will again dip to the upper 50s. Really going to be a great evening for sitting outside and then Saturday morning will be wonderfully refreshing and comfortable for any yard work or errands you have to get done.

The long weekend looks overall good. Saturday will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and a seasonable high of 81 degrees. Another crisp start on Sunday but feeling a touch more humid by the afternoon. Rain possible to start next week, including on Labor Day.