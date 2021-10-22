Chilly, damp day to end the week; weekend rain chances likely

Good morning and happy Friday! We are looking at a chilly morning with mostly cloudy skies. We stay cloudy and damp for the day today. We are drying out briefly for the day on Saturday before rain chances return on Sunday and Monday.

Friday will feature widely scattered showers as well but much like Thursday, they will be light in nature. It will be a cool and damp day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

This weekend will start off dry and fall-like with temperatures Saturday in the lower 60s. Sunday rain chances move back in with temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday looks interesting. There is a chance for strong to severe storms across the midwest. The bullseye is right over the Ozarks in Missouri. Here locally, there is a chance of a stronger storm or two. This could change as we head into Sunday.

Monday, temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s with a chance of showers during the day.

Into next week, our pattern is showing dry conditions for a few days before more rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday.