Chilly and foggy open to Monday; limited shower chances tonight

We are tracking a dry start to our Monday after seeing a soaking Mother’s Day! About 2” to 3” of rain fell over our northernmost counties on Sunday! Even Indianapolis received nearly an inch of rain this weekend. With the recent rainfall, there could be standing water on some roads.

There is also a Frost Advisory in effect through 8 AM for a large portion of the state. The clear skies, light winds and near-freezing lows will help with the formation of frost this morning. There are also spots of patchy, thick fog across the area. The fog will linger through the morning rush hour. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s.

Expect mainly dry weather for today as high pressure settles into the area. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures rise into the lower 60s. Highs today will be trending more than 10 degrees below normal for mid-May!

A weak boundary will travel over the state overnight and trigger a few spotty showers. It will bring additional cloud cover to Indy tonight with forecast lows near 40°.

There will be plenty of sunshine this week as temperatures gradually rise. Highs will reach into the upper 60s by the weekend. Shower chances return to the area Saturday night and Sunday.