It was another chilly start with morning lows in the teens and wind chills near zero. Skies are mostly clear to kick-off our Wednesday, resulting in a beautiful sunrise over central Indiana. High pressure over the Midwest is in control today and will supply us with dry weather.

Prepare for another cold day with below average temperatures. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will return to seasonal levels by Thursday afternoon after the winds briefly shift out the south overnight.

A weak cold front is going to track over the state Thursday night and bring another shot of colder air before we close the workweek. Clouds will develop along the boundary with a chance of lake effect flurries over the northern half of the area.

Highs in the mid-20s will be short-lived as another warming trend gets underway. Temperatures will gradually rise back into the 40s through the weekend and there will be opportunities for 50° highs next week. Next chance for rain arrives Tuesday evening.