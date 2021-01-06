Chilly air sticks for central Indiana during a quiet week for weather

No snow in the forecast means we are now seven inches below normal for the snow season so far. Chilly temperatures stick but absolutely nothing dramatic or unusual for the entire forecast period.

We’re briefly dipping to the upper 20s this morning, but we’ll quickly return to and stay in the 30s. Highs will be within two degrees of normal for Wednesday.

Still looking at clouds and 30s for Thursday but we will get breezy. Gusts could be up to about 20 mph which isn’t terrible – but with that wind being out of the north we will certainly feel chilly.

What a peaceful forecast! It isn’t pretty but at least it’s quiet and not significantly cold for January.