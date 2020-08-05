Chilliest air since June

Chilly start to our morning! In fact, it’s the coolest we’ve been since the beginning of June and withing a couple degrees of the record for this date. Our dew points are also incredibly low for August as they dip low into the 50s. That’s making it feel like fall on this refreshingly cool morning. Despite having a low level of moisture to work with, our clear sky has allowed us to cool right about down to the dew point so we have had dense fog develop in our western counties. That could slow traffic some so prepare for that. Only hazy around the city so no concerns as of now. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky today as high pressure keeps us absolutely beautiful. Great day to have a BBQ.

High pressure pushed out most of our clouds overnight and will allow us to stay mainly sunny today and Thursday. No wet weather will be able to get into Central Indiana for a few days so plenty of opportunities to get outside.

The summer heat and humidity will begin to build back in on Friday. Highs will return to normal and even above throughout the weekend. It does look like we’ll get more active Sunday through Tuesday but at that point the grass will be happy for some water.