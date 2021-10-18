Chill easing across central Indiana with a chance for rain

So far this month temperatures and have been well above average. Our work week began with low temperatures in the 30s, typical for November. The chill will last for one more night before temperatures begin to moderate. Highs will be in the 70s with sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move across the state later this week and bring a chance for rain late Thursday through early Friday. Behind the front much cooler air will move in to end the work week.

Our work week got off to a chilly start.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday.

Daylight time is growing shorter by more than two minutes each day.

So far this has been a mild month.

After a mild start, temperatures will down later this week.