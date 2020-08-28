Chance for storms Friday evening; less humid weather arrives this weekened

It is a rather cloudy morning around central Indiana. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today and there could be a few occasional showers at times during the morning hours. Otherwise, there will be several dry hours in the mix for today with highs in the mid-80s. The warm, muggy conditions in place this afternoon will help create a more unstable atmosphere may help fuel some spotty thunderstorms.

A couple strong to severe thunderstorms may form ahead of an approaching cold front this evening. The main threat with any storm that pops up will be damaging winds. The cold front is going to impact the weather across central Indiana more than the remnants from Laura, which could bring some scattered showers and storms in our southernmost counties. Most of the thunderstorm activity from Laura is going to move over Kentucky and Tennessee. The cold front will actually help push the tropical remnants away from the area.

Showers will linger early Saturday as the boundary travels over the state. The humidity will drop and skies will become clear in the evening! Temperatures will be refreshing Sunday morning and will dip into the upper 50s. Sunday looks great and comfortable with highs near 80°.