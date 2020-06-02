Central Indiana will have a risk for strong to severe storms late Wednesday

Central Indiana will see slight risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon through the evening. The main storm threats will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail. There is a low risk for a tornado.

June is our third wettest month of the year. We also average 4 tornadoes during June and the month month is known for tornado outbreaks. After a mild start to the month warmer temperatures, higher relative humidity and a great chance for rain will be with us for the rest of the work week. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s and we’ll have a daily chance for rain from Wednesday through Friday. 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely this week.

A few severe storms are possible Wednesday.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main severe weather threats.

