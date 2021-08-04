Central Indiana’s sunny streak continues; temperatures warming up this weekend

August is off to a sunny, mild start with temperatures so far running six degrees below average. Highs were in the low 80s Wednesday and now a warmup begins. We’ll stay with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm to near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a very small chance for a shower or two.

With the weekend surge of heat I must stress how important it is to double check the back seat for children and pets. Inside cars with doors closed and windows up, temperatures rise by almost two degrees per minute and the searing heat is often fatal.

After an extended streak of dry weather this week, a chance for widely scattered thunderstorms will arrive Monday. Once the rain chances rise we’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms through the middle of next week.

So far this has been a mild summer.

Temperatures rise quickly inside parked cars.

Temperatures will warm up this weekend.

Expect a daily chance for rain next week.