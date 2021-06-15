Central Indiana’s sunny, mild streak continues

Indianapolis has had rain on 9 of 15 days this month. Although we’ve had several wet days we are below average on precipitation for the month so far. This has been a mild month with temperatures running 3 and a half degrees above average.

After one more comfortable day Wednesday, temperatures and humidity will rise. Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will come Friday through early Saturday. We will also have scattered storms in the forecast for Father’s Day and for Monday. 1-2″ of rain is likely through early next week.

This is the final week of spring. Summer officially begins Sunday night at 11:32.

June has been a mild, dry month.

Tuesday will be a dry cool day.

Warmer temperatures will move in late this week.

A daily chance for rain starts Friday.