Central Indiana’s streak of warm, humid days with rain will continue

This has been a wet week for central Indiana. Indianapolis has received almost an inch of rain, but isolated areas across the region have had two to four inches of rain this week. On average, June is our wettest month of the year with almost five inches of rain. With almost two inches of rain in the past nine days, June precipitation is off to a wet start for Indianapolis.

The same weak upper-level low-pressure system that has given us rain for the past four days in a row will continue to control our weather this week. For the next three days, we’ll have warm, humid air in place with a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. An additional inch of rain is likely through Saturday.

After a week with daily rainfall, dry and less humid weather will return Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms soaked the state Wednesday.

This has been a wet month so far.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s Thursday.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Highs will stay above average for the next four days.