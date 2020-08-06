Central Indiana’s streak of sunny, mild days continues

Our streak of consecutive days below average has now reached eight. So far this has been a mild month with temperatures averaging five degree below what we normally see this time of year. High pressure will provide one mild day with sunny skies with highs in the 80s Friday.

For the weekend we’ll see warmer temperatures and a better chance for scattered thunderstorms. Expect a dry Saturday and a chance for a few widely scattered thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. A warm up builds next week with highs near 90 and a daily chance for rain through Wednesday.

The US Drought Monitor is showing improvement in soil conditions across central Indiana. Heavy rain during the last two weeks of July has alleviated all areas of moderate drought. The only areas of abnormally dry soil conditions are well north of I-70, stretching from Monticello to Kokomo to Marion.

Daylight hours are shrinking as we count down to fall.

