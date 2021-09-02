Central Indiana’s streak of sunny, mild days continues; tracking chances for rain this weekend

Sunday’s high was 90 degrees. A cold front brought two days of rain into the state Monday and Tuesday. Behind the front cooler air has moved in, and will stay with us through the rest of the week. Expect highs near 80 and cool mornings with lows near 60 degrees through the weekend. We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Saturday and sunshine returns Sunday. We’ll have a dry Labor Day and scattered storms will develop Tuesday afternoon.

The countdown to Fall is on. Fall officially beings at 3:21pm on September 22nd. We are losing two and a half minutes of daylight each day. As a result of the shorter daylight hours the average high temperature will fall ten degrees by the end of the month.

We had much warmer air in place earlier this week.

We’ll stay cool through the weekend.

We have had 14 dry weekends this year.

Expect highs near 80s for the next four days.

We are losing two and a half minutes of daylight each day.

The average high temperature will fall ten degrees by the end of the month.