Central Indiana’s mild, dry weather pattern is coming to an end

April is off to a mild start with temperatures running 4 degrees above average. Tuesday was the warmest day of the year with a high of 78 degrees. We’ve already had three days this week with highs above 70 degrees, and our streak of 70-degree days will cool down.

This has been a dry month with no rain so far. Our rainfall deficit is now over a half-inch. A new weather pattern will develop this week and our rain chances will increase. Scattered showers will develop ahead of a cold front late Wednesday afternoon. Rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will be more widespread across the state Thursday. Our weather will stay unsettled with a daily chance for scattered showers in the forecast through the weekend.

Along with the daily chance for rain, we’ll have cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday through Saturday and cool into the 60s by Sunday.

Tuesday was the warmest day of the year.

This has been a mild month so far.

Temperatures will stay above average this week.

We are below average on rain fall this month.

Expect a daily chance for rain this week.

Up to 3/4 of an inch of rain will fall this week.