Central Indiana’s long dry spell continues

High pressure is parked over the eastern half of the nation and bringing a quiet pattern. Expect a week of sunshine with temperatures that will rise from daytime highs in the 70s into the mid-80s by Saturday.

Most of central Indiana is abnormally dry, and our long dry spell is now setting some milestones. With only .04″ of rain in the rain gauge, this is currently the driest September on record. We have had 36 days without at least a tenth of an inch of rain, the longest stretch since we had a 47-day dry spell in 2012. Looking back to August 1, over that seven-week span, we have amassed a 3.38″ rainfall deficit.

Our dry weather will continue through the first few days of fall, and no rain is expected until early next week.

Six Indiana counties are under burn bans.

Expect a mild Thursday.

A daily chance for rain moves in next week.