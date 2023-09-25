Central Indiana’s long dry spell has now reached 41 days, the longest dry spell since the summer of 2020. With only. 17″ of rain, this is now the second driest September on record. In 2020, we only had .12″ of rain in September. Moderate Drought, the second stage of drought, has now spread to 1/3rd of the state. Central Indiana is in desperate need of rainfall and fortunately, it’s back in the forecast this week. Low pressure to our west will bring rain chances starting Tuesday.

Widely scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Several waves of rain will move through Tuesday through Thursday morning with the heaviest rain falling on Wednesday. While the rain will not be evenly distributed, some areas will receive up to an inch of rain.

High temperatures will be near 80 Tuesday afternoon and a cold front associated with the rain will cool highs to seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A new warmup gets underway for the weekend. Expect sunny skies and highs in the low-80s for Saturday and Sunday.

September had been a very, dry month.

Rain develops Tuesday afternoon.

Rain continues through Wednesday.

After a brief cooldown, a warmup starts Friday.

Daylight hours continue to shrink.