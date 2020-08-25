Central Indiana’s heatwave will continue until remnants of Laura arrive

The high temperature in Indianapolis rose into the 90s Tuesday for the second day in a row. That brings our seasonal total to 15 days. The heatwave will continue for the next two days. Expect highs in the 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees.

After a dry Wednesday, our rain chances will increase Thursday as a “backdoor cold front” approaches. A “backdoor cold front” is one that moves in from the east instead of their normal approach from the north or the east. The combination of that front and the remnants from Hurricane Laura will give us widespread rain and gusty winds on Friday. The rain will continue through Saturday morning before ending. Up to an inch of rain is likely.

Hurricane Laura is forecast to make landfall Thursday morning along the Sabine River — the border between Louisiana and Texas — with winds in excess of 111 mph. That would qualify as a Category 3, or major hurricane.

Remnant moisture from the storm will move north through Arkansas before turning east, soaking the Tennessee and Ohio Valley with heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.

We have not had measurable rainfall in the past week.

