Central Indiana’s cloudy, cool weather pattern continues; Light snow is on the way

After a gray, cool Thursday we’ll stay cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

So why, have we been so cloudy this week?

Normally, temperatures are cooler higher in the atmosphere. When you have a warm layer of air above a cooler layer, this is called a temperature inversion. Moisture gets trapped below the warm layer and that combined with light winds often leads to fog formation. Temperature inversions also keep limit the temperature spread, so high and low temperatures are very close.

This will continue to be a quiet week of weather with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures.

Highs will be in the 30s, and lows will be in the 20s through the weekend. Our next best chance for snow will not arrive until next week. So far this month we have only had .2″ of snow.

Rain and snow fell to our south on Thursday.

Low temperatures will fall in the 20s overnight.

Highs temperatures will be in the 30s Friday.

The Colts take on the Bills in Buffalo this weekend.