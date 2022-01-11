Central Indiana’s brief warm up will be followed by a daily chance for snow

Milder air will return Wednesday as a warm front moves across the state. Highs will range in the low and mid 40s. However, the warmup doesn’t last long. A more active weather pattern will move in and bring a daily chance for snow. While this has been a wet month, we haven’t had measurable snow since November 14th.

A rain/snow mix will develop late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. We’ll have a cloudy Friday with another chance for light snow Friday night through Saturday morning. While we have snow in the forecast, major accumulations are not expected. High temperatures through the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30s.

