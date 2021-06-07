Central Indiana will stay warm and humid with a daily chance for rain this week

On the average June is our wettest month of the year with almost five inches of rain. With over an inch of rain in the past seven days, June precipitation is off to a fast start.

The extra rainfall mixed in with several days of dry weather has led to a good start for the growing season. 94% of the corn crop has been planted, and 76% of the plants have emerged. 86% of the soybean crop has been planted, and 63% of the plants have emerged. In both cases the growing season is ahead of last year’s pace.

A weak upper level low pressure system will control our weather this week. For the next five days we’ll have warm, humid air in place with a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. 1-2″ of rain is likely this week.

After a week with daily rainfall, dry, less humid weather will return Sunday.

