Central Indiana will stay hot and humid with scattered storms for the next two days

Wednesday was our second 90-degree day of the month, and with the humidity high, the heat index hovered near 100 degrees all afternoon. Scattered strong to severe storms rumbled over north central Indiana and dumped up to a half-inch of rain.

Scattered, strong storms will move across central Indiana over the next forty-eight hours. Strong to severe storms are likely. The main threats from the storms will be damaging winds and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding. Up to 1″ of much-needed rain is likely through Friday. Temperatures will stay warm with highs near 90 and the heat index near 100.

A cold front will move across the state late Friday. Behind the cold front, we’ll have more pleasant weather for race weekend. We’ll have sunny skies, lower humidity and milder temperatures with highs expected to be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Highs were near 90 degrees Wednesday.

The heat index will stay near 100 degrees this evening.

We have had 8, 90-degree days so far this summer.

Strong storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

Strong storms are likely Friday afternoon.

Highs will stay near 90 through Friday.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.