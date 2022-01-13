Central Indiana will stay cloudy and cool with a small chance for snow

January has been a cloudy month with temperatures below average. Sunny skies on Thursday pushed highs in the 40s for the second day in a row. Now, a more active weather pattern will move in and bring a daily chance for snow. While this has been a wet month, we haven’t had measurable snow since November 14th.

We’ll have a cloudy, cool Friday with another chance for light snow Saturday through Sunday morning. While we have snow in the forecast, major accumulations are not expected. High temperatures through the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Daylight time continues to grow as we count down to Spring.