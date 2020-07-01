Central Indiana to start July with streak of 90-degree days

The first heatwave of the year is on the way.

We finished the month of June with temperatures and precipitation above average. July is going to get off to a hot start with the longest streak of consecutive 90-degree days since last summer. For 4th of July weekend, we’ll see hot, humid and mainly dry weather.

So far this year, we’ve seen three 90-degree days. On the average, we see 15 days of those scorching days during the warm weather seasons. Hoosiers can expect highs in the 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees each day through early next week.

On the average, July is our second wettest month of the year. The 30-day forecast for the month is calling for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Although Indianapolis finished June with above average rainfall, most of the state saw a one-inch deficit for the month, and abnormally dry soil conditions exist statewide.

We’ll have hot weather for the Saturday races.

We’ll have hot weather for big race Sunday.

