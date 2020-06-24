Central Indiana will see a couple of dry days before a daily chance for rain moves in

On the average, June is our third wettest month of the year, but this has been a dry month so far with only half of the normal rainfall and that has led to abnormally dry soil conditions across the state. The good news is that after 15 consecutive days with only a trace of precipitation, we’ve had rain for three days this week.

Expect a dry Thursday along with warmer temperatures and higher humidity. A warm front will approach the state Friday and bring a slight chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms. As our next weather system moves across the region we’ll have a higher risk for a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms in the forecast through early next week.