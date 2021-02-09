Central Indiana will see more snow accumulating Wednesday afternoon

A very active weather pattern will continue this week, and we’ll have several chances for snow. Our first wave of snow spread across the state Monday. While Indianapolis and areas north of I-70 saw little snow, a 3-5″ accumulation fall across the southern most portion of central Indiana with isolated amounts up to 8 inches.

We’ll have clouds and flurries overnight before a second storm system brings another round of snow late Wednesday through Thursday. 1-3″ of snow will accumulate by Thursday morning with the heaviest snow falling north of I-70.

We’ll have dry weather Friday with another chance for snow coming Saturday. Sunday will be the coldest day of the season so far with single-digit-highs statewide.

Our week began Sunday morning with a low temperature of zero, and this will be the coldest week of the winter so far. Highs have been below freezing for the past four days in a row, and we are forecast to stay below freezing for the next seven days. We’ve started and will end the week with single-digit low temperatures.

We have had less than 2″ of snow so far this month.

Our seasonal snowfall deficit is now more than seven inches.

Light snow will develop Wednesday afternoon.

Light snow continues Wednesday night.

Light snow ends early Thursday morning.

1-3″ of snow is likely by Thursday morning.

