Central Indiana will see heavy rain and gusty winds for the next 48 hours

Indianapolis saw it’s warmest day of the year on Tuesday with a high of 82 degrees on Tuesday. But, what a difference a week makes. A week ago on Tuesday we had a high of 40 degrees and two inches of snow.

While we have had almost three inches of rain this month we still have rainfall deficits statewide. An approaching storm system will bring scattered showers Wednesday morning and showers with thunderstorms late Wednesday through Thursday.

Our computer models are showing a wide range of rainfall amounts. As of now it looks lighter rain will fall Wednesday and with heavy downpours becoming more widespread Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.1-2″ of rain will fall across central Indiana by Thursday evening. Flash flooding may occur in areas across the state.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. We’ll see a quick warmup for Sunday with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. After a dry weekend we’ll have more rain early next week.

We’ve gone from snow to the 80s in the past week.

Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far.

Almost three inches of rain has fallen this month.

We still have rainfall deficits across the state.

Heavy rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

Temperatures will stay mild for the next four days.