Central Indiana will see a week of wet weather

This will be a very active week of weather with several chances for rain, even a little snow. Heavy rain with a few embedded t-storms is likely overnight. Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour and we’ll see close to an inch of rain overnight. Showers will taper off Tuesday morning, expect a cool, windy day.

We’ll have more chance for rain Thursday and Saturday, and up to an inch of rain is likely later this week. So far this has been a wet year with a four inch precipitation surplus. The ground is 90% saturated due to the extra moisture and minor flooding will be possible this week.

