Central Indiana will see a warm, humid weekend with scattered storms

Rainfall for the month is almost two inches below average. We’re starting to catch up as we’ve had measurable rainfall for four days this week. A warm front moved north of the state Friday and we’ll have warm, more humid weather this weekend. So far this year we’ve only had 10 weekends without precipitation and we’ll have a chance for scattered storms Saturday and Sunday,

As a frontal boundary stalls out just north of the Hoosier state our weather will stay unsettled and we’ll have a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms daily through Wednesday. Up to two inches of rain is likely over the next seven days.

June has been a dry month.

We’ve had 10 dry weekends this year.

We’ll have scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through early next week.

Up to two inches of rain is likely over the next 5 days.