Central Indiana will see a warm, humid week with a daily chance for storms

On the average, July is our second wettest month of the year. So far this has been a wet month with almost three inches of rain. Since we have only had seven wet days this month, soil moisture is abnormally dry, and a few isolated areas across the state are reporting drought-like conditions.

The good news is that we will see a daily chance for rain this week. While the storms will be widely scattered, up to an inch of rain is likely over the next four days.

This will be a warm, humid week with highs near 90 and the heat index near 100 each day.

