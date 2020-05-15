Central Indiana will see a mild weekend with scattered showers, thunderstorms

Saturday is Armed Forces Day and we at CBS4 thank all veterans and active military members and their families, for their service.

So far this year, wet weekends have outnumbered dry weekends, two to one. Our active weather pattern will continue across the Ohio Valley and give us another wet weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will move across the state Saturday and Sunday and 1-2″ of rain is likely through Monday morning. Along with our daily chance for rain, we’ll stay mild with highs in the 70s.

Dry, less humid, weather will be with us on Monday with highs in the 60s. Our mild weather will hang around for next week. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 70s through Friday.

We have only had 6, dry weekends this year.

Scattered showers are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

1-2″ of rain is likely this weekend.