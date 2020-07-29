Central Indiana will see a daily chance for rain through the first days of August

We have a rainfall deficit of .49″ for the month of July, only the second month of the year with below average precipitation. After a couple of sunny, dry days a new weather system will bring a daily chance for rain. We’ll also find it warm and more humid.

A stationary front will stall just south of the state and we’ll have a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Monday. 1-2″ of rain is likely through the period. Although precipitation is more than five inches above average for the year, most of the state is reporting below average rainfall for July and abnormally dry soil conditions.

July has been a warm month with temperatures averaging 3 degrees above average and several 90-degree days.

July is only our second month of the year with below average precipitation.

Most of the state has seen a dry July and this has adversely affect soil moisture conditions.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain to end July and begin August.

Heavy rain is likely in some areas over the next five days.