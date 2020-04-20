Central Indiana will see a cooler,dry, windy Tuesday and then several wet days this week

Three weather system will affect central Indiana this week, giving us a active week of weather. The first cold front will move across central Indiana overnight. A few scattered showers are likely across the state through Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a windy, cooler day with gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Expect a dry Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

More rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will develop Wednesday night through Thursday with the second storm system moving in from the southwest. Our third weather system of the week will spread a wave of moisture across Friday night into Saturday.

Although this will be a week with frequent precipitation, severe storms are not expected for the next seven days.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour are likely Tuesday.

We have had several day with light rain this month.

Rain is in the forecast later this week.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 this week.