Central Indiana will see a chance for light rain Thursday; Scattered light frost is on the way later this week

Indianapolis’ continues to add to its historic dry weather milestone. We have now had .18″ rain over a 57-day stretch, the longest dry spell on record. Rainfall amounts were light on Monday and our weather will stay active with chances for more rain this week.

A cold front will bring our second rainfall of the month on Thursday. This system will not have much moisture to work with and rainfall amounts are expected to be under a tenth of a quarter of an inch with the heaviest rain south of I-70.

Colder air will move in behind the front and temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon and we’ll stay chilly through the weekend. Lows will be in the 30s Friday morning and Saturday morning and scattered light frost will be likely. Highs will be in the 50s for both days and we’ll see slightly warmer highs in the 60s Sunday.

After a dry weekend we’ll have another chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. That weather system will have more moisture to work with and half-inch rainfall amounts will be common. If the forecast verifies, it would be the wettest day we’ve had since August 18th.

