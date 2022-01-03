Central Indiana will see a brief warmup before a chance for snow arrives

Happy New Year! Here’s a quick look back at 2021. The warmest temperature was 94 degrees and the coldest was zero. February was the snowiest month with 11.8″ of snow. October was the wettest month with 7.74″ of precipitation. The longest dry spell of the year was an 11-day stretch from Halloween through November 10th.

Looking ahead to January the 30-day outlook is calling for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Days are slowly growing longer and by the end of the month, we will have gained 44 minutes of daylight.

Our weather will go back and forth over the next seven days. A brief warmup on Tuesday will be followed by a chance for snow showers on Thursday as a strong storm system moves by to our south. We’ll have to watch the storm track to determine where the heaviest precipitation will fall. Right now it looks as if the bulk of the moisture will stay south of Indiana.

The coldest air of the season will move Thursday night. Expect single-digit low temperatures for Friday morning. After a chilly Friday temperatures will moderate over the weekend.

