Central Indiana will have the coldest night in two weeks

A cold front has moved across central Indiana and has ushered in some much colder air. We’ll have clouds and flurries this evening. Skies will clear after midnight lows wall fall into the single digits making tonight the coldest night in two weeks. The cold air will stay with us through the weekend with highs struggling to get above freezing. We’ll have a chance for light snow this weekend and some accumulation is possible Sunday.

Another cold wave is coming next week. Expect light snow Tuesday and temperatures will fall from the 20s into the teens. The coldest air of the season will move in by midweek with single-digit lows and highs near 20 degrees.

We could use more snow. Our seasonal snow deficit now exceeds 12 inches and several cities to our south have had more snow than we have.

Indianapolis has not had a dry weekend since late November.

