An approaching cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms to the southern half of this state Tuesday evening. A few storms over southeastern Indiana will be strong but severe storms are not expected. The rain will taper off after sunset and we’ll stay dry overnight.

As the front rises northward as a warm front, a risk for severe storms will develop across the southern half of central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. More than one way to receive weather warnings may become necessary. Now is a good time for everyone to review their severe weather safety plan. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Sunny skies will return Thursday with highs in the 70s and another chance for rain and thunderstorms will come Friday.

With monthly precipitation almost an inch below average, June has been a dry month so far.

After a slow start due to wet weather, farmers have made great progress to start the growing season.

June has been a mild month so far and temperatures will be below average for the next four days.

Relative humidity will in the comfort zone through the weekend.