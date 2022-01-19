Central Indiana will have colder temperatures for the rest of the week

Today marks the anniversary of the coldest temperature in Indianapolis history. On this date in 1994 the morning low was 27 degrees below zero. This week historically is the coldest of the year for Indianapolis in terms of record low temperatures.

A cold front has moved across central Indiana and has ushered in some much colder air. Tonight flurries and light snow showers, mainly in our southern counties, may cause slick road conditions. This system will be more impactful for areas in southern Indiana and Kentucky. That’s where we find a Winter Weather Advisory continues through early Thursday morning. In addition to the snowfall to our south, lake effect snow will also be impacting for northern Indiana, where Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued.

In the middle of that we’ll just have clouds and fa few flurries overnight, along with colder temperatures. Lows will in teens , with wind chill near zero through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 20s for the next two days. We’ll have a chance for flurries this weekend and temperatures will stay below freezing.

Indianapolis set the all-time record for the coldest temperature on this date in 1994.

The monthly forecast is for near average temperatures.

Temperatures have been above average so far this month.

Temperatures tumbled Wednesday afternoon.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Snow has been scarce this winter.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.