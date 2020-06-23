Central Indiana will have a wet weather pattern for the rest of the week

Summer is here and right on cue our weather pattern has changed. On the average, June is our third wettest month of the year, but this has been a dry month so far with only half of the normal rainfall and that has led to abnormally dry soil conditions across the state. After 15 consecutive days with only a trace of precipitation, we have had rain for the past three days. Expect our weather to stay unsettled through the weekend.

We’ll see a few widely scattered showers Wednesday afternoon as a weak trough of low pressure moves across the state. After a dry Thursday a warm front will approach the state Friday and bring a chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms. As out next weather system moves across the region we’ll have scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Summer will be the longest season of the year.

So far June has been a dry month.

Temperatures will heat up late this week.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Rainfall amounts will vary as the storms will be scattered through the weekend.