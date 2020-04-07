Central Indiana will have a slight risk strong to severe storms late tonight

We’ll stay windy, warm and dry this evening before a round of late-night t-storms. Strong to severe storms will be possible from 11pm though 4am. The main storm threats will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail. Less than a quarter-inch of rain is likely.

We’ll have dry weather on Thursday and Friday and it will be cooler. Lows will dip into the 30s and highs will be near 50 degrees. We’ll stay cool this weekend and more rain is likely late Saturday through Sunday. Expect up to 1″ of rain this week.

The main threat for severe weather will be between 11pm and 3am.

Large hail and damaging straight-line winds will be possible tonight.

Midnight: A line of t-storms will develop over north-central Indiana.

1am: The line of t-storms will stretch from Crawfordsville to Hartford City.

2am: The line of t-storms will reach the I-70 corridor.

3am: The line of t-storms will move south of I-70.

4am: The line of t-storms will move into southeastern Indiana.